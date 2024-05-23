Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Down to $7.69

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.02. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 295,622 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

