Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.48% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $150,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 197,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 85,847 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 453,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,533 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.