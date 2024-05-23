JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 78.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -47.25.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington University acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

