JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $54.30. Approximately 1,003,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,668,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4311 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

