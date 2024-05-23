JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $54.30. Approximately 1,003,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,668,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4311 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

