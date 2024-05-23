Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Trading Down 5.9%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.71. 343,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 638,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 946.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 73,533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

