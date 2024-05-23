KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBRK. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Performance

About Rubrik

Rubrik stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.