KeyCorp Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $285.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.04.

Analog Devices Stock Up 10.9 %

ADI stock opened at $240.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.74. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $240.37. The company has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $537,171,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 892.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

