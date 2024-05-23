Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Mizuho

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after buying an additional 6,282,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after buying an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

