King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WTS traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.32. 6,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,862. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $966,367. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTS

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.