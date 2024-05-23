King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,230,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.06. 318,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,275. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,459,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

