King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $3.56 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 57,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.