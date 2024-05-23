King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,588 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Bowlero worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 19.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

BOWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of BOWL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 63,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,543. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

