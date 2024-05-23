King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 285 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.23. 168,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $89.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

