King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,491 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,004 shares of company stock worth $352,358. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 32,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.