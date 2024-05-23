Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 181,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,208,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.