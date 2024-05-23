Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 181,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,208,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
