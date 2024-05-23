Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Scotiabank

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

KGC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,481,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.