Kjell Gruner Sells 5,000 Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $32,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,103.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $32,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $33,150.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.2 %

LVWR opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVWR

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.