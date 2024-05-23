KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,969 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.28% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KREF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 694,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $663.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.97.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

