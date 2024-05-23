Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.73 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $50.73 million and $3.71 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00035823 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,901,328 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

