Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Sells $3,282,600.00 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $189.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,180,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

