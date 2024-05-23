Lake Street Capital Increases Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $13.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 887,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,832. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 85.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 889.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 136,335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after buying an additional 406,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

