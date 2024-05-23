Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Gap Down to $41.36

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $39.98. Liberty Live Group shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 90,274 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93.
In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
