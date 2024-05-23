Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Gap Down to $41.36

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $39.98. Liberty Live Group shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 90,274 shares changing hands.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

