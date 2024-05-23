LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Kjell Gruner Sells 6,000 Shares

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $32,650.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $32,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $33,150.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00.

Shares of NYSE LVWR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

