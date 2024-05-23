Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.84

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 3448613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.