LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
