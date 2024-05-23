Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
Loar Trading Up 6.7 %
Loar stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. Loar has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $60.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Loar news, Director M Chad Crow purchased 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Loar Company Profile
Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Loar
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.