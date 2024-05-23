Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Loar Trading Up 6.7 %

Loar stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. Loar has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loar news, Director M Chad Crow purchased 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

Featured Stories

