Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,890,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.21. 644,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,924. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.71.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

