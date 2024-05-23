Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.59

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 90936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. Magna International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 58.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 289,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

