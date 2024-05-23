Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 250 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 277.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 163.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DIA traded down $5.71 on Thursday, reaching $390.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,563. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.12 and a 200-day moving average of $378.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.