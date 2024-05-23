Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 202,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 25,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,324. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $813.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

