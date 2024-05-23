Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 800.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 788.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.01. 3,841,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,341. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

