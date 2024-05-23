Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.4 %

LPG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

