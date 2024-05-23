Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 229,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,948,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,385,224. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $267.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

