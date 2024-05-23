MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 105,000 Shares

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $2,178,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,421,772. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $3,671,961.56.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterCraft Boat

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

