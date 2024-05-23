Maxim Group Begins Coverage on 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.57% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FEAM opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

