Maxim Group Begins Coverage on 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.57% from the company’s current price.
5E Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of FEAM opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
