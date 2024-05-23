McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,040,000 after buying an additional 133,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $560.47. The company had a trading volume of 215,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.53 and a 200-day moving average of $501.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $373.28 and a 52 week high of $566.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

