Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %
Medtronic stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
