Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Medtronic stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

