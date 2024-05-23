Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.92. 2,888,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,356. The company has a market cap of $331.60 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

