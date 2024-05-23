Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $465.11 and last traded at $466.96. 3,591,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,579,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total transaction of $15,353,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 917,544 shares of company stock valued at $453,751,884. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 8,489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,355 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

