Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 468,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 71,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 16.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

