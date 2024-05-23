MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $75.75 and last traded at $76.04, with a volume of 124506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

Specifically, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 56.8% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $23,059,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

