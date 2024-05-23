Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $126.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $131.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,304,703. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

