Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Up 3.1%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 278,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,163,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Mirion Technologies news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $122,546,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 618,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 79,414 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

