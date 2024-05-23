Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MIG opened at GBX 59 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.36 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.36. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.92).

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital, private equity, management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors.

