Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $163.33

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $163.33, but opened at $160.00. Moderna shares last traded at $159.90, with a volume of 1,494,819 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,249,254.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,209 shares of company stock valued at $18,588,421 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.