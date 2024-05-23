Moreno Evelyn V Sells 28,373 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,373 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,486,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,457,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,773 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 504,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $210.09. 326,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,990. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.27.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,951. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

