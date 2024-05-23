Moreno Evelyn V Sells 63,595 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,595 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,320,636. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.