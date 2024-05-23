Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

NYSE:GEV opened at $164.02 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $173.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,256,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

