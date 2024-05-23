MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.17

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$44.17 and last traded at C$44.32, with a volume of 10171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTY. CIBC decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.6784566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

