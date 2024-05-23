NBT Bancorp Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $192.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

